Former FOX19 weatherman Pat Barry, local DJ dies at 69

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pat Barry, who worked for decades on Tri-State TV and radio, died Saturday from complications of COVID-19.
Barry was hired by FOX19 in 1995 and worked as the first weather anchor and later co-host for the new “19 in the Morning” news.
“He was kind. He was funny. He knew everyone. He knew every detail about stupid stuff. He was like the rain man of Cincinnati,” said FOX19 anchor Tricia Macke knew Barry for almost 30 years.
Before FOX19, he was a popular DJ at WKRQ-FM when he was hired by WLWT and then by FOX19.
He left FOX19 in 1999 and returned to the station in the 2000s as a weekend weather anchor.
“Pat was one of the most beloved men I’ve ever known, and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through facing what he had to on the last 16 days on the ventilator,” former Reds player Johnny Bench told FOX19.
Tributes to Barry are flooding social media as Cincinnatians learn of his passing.
