FOX19 tech expert warns of Ohio Homeland Security scam

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’ve got a call from Ohio Homeland Security recently, you may want to check their website. FOX19′s tech experts filled us in on how to stay safe from this scam.
“Your identity has been stolen, and Ohio Homeland Security is investigating” is a sentence you will never hear uttered by someone who actually works for Ohio Homeland Security, says tech expert Dave Hatter.
Hatter says they don’t look into identity theft, but they are the victims of identity theft as scammers try to convince residents they work for the OHS.
“Spoofing, as it applies to technology, basically means that you get an email or a phone call or a text, could be any of those mechanisms, that appear to have come from someone legitimate when in actuality it’s some kind of hacker or scammer,” said Hatter.
Ohio Homeland Securities’ phone number has been spoofed, which appears to have fooled at least a few people because the agency issued a press release warning residents about this scam.
“You really almost can’t believe your eyes anymore. And, you really have to approach anything you get, especially if it’s something you’ve never got before, something that’s highly unusual, something that’s telling you you’re going to go to jail if you don’t do something or go buy gift card or anything like that,” Hatter said
He says any sort of urgency from something you are not familiar with; you need to take a healthy dose of skepticism towards it.
Hatters advice for this scam and all scams is to ignore calls from numbers you don’t recognize if they’re important or the matter is truly urgent; he says at the very least they’ll leave a message.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.