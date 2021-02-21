House a total loss after fire occurs in Colerain Twp.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A house in Colerain Township is a total loss after a fire occurred Sunday morning.
Colerain Township firefighters say they arrived in the 10,400 block of East Miami River Road around 1:30 a.m. after a passerby called, notifying them about the fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was already involved in the unoccupied home, firefighters said.
Firefighters say the homeowners arrived at the scene while the fire was still going.
Even though the house was unoccupied for a long time, the homeowners still maintained the residence.
Firefighters say it was hard to put out the fire due to icy conditions and multiple downed power lines.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
