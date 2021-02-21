Mittenfest takes place at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mittenfest, a winter festival, took place at Washington Park Saturday and will continue Sunday.
Officials with the Center City Development Corporation, 3CDC, say the event is a chance to support local restaurants and breweries.
The event features craft beers, a DJ, food trucks, and more.
Although tickets are sold out, those who bought them will get:
- Three 12 ounce draft beers from our Mittenfest beer booths
- One Coca-Cola product or water from the Washington Park concessions on the day of the event
- One draft beer at a participating taproom
Nine local breweries are participating. Tickets are valid through March 28.
Officials called it Mittenfest because “it is an outdoor event in Feb” and “mittens are strongly encouraged.”
Due to the pandemic, attendees will be seated. Facial coverings are required. Additional seating with portable heaters is available.
Those who have tickets can attend Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
