Wet Weather Moves In Tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today we will see increasing clouds over the area. Light winds will gradually become southwest pushing highs into the low 40s before rain arrives late Sunday evening.
With evening and overnight temperatures expected to remain above freezing, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area will see only rain through the night. There is a possibility that the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and wet snow in some locations.
We are headed for another active week with a few weak, fast-moving systems that will bring a light mix on both Tuesday and Thursday mornings. A stronger storm with rain is due to arrive next Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th.
