Beauty supply store suffers extensive damage after water pipe ruptures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A downtown beauty supply store is left with extensive damage after a pipe thaws and ruptures.
H&D Beauty Supply looks like it normally would when you walk in. However, the store’s appearance changes as you move toward the back and see a soaked floor, counters, and inventory.
Owners Joung and No Choi spent Monday morning not getting ready to open but scraping soggy ceiling tiles up off the floor.
H&D Beauty Supply is one of the few businesses still operating in the old Terrace Hotel Building.
A business owner in the same building was told it was a one-inch sprinkler pipe burst and caused all this damage.
Rita Miller’s family owns Batsakes Hat Shop at the other end of the block.
“When we got into the store, Mr. Choi, who has the wig store here, came running up and said that his place was flooded,” Miller says. “He was devastated, and he was crying, and I thought gosh, what can I do for this man? He doesn’t have insurance.”
Joung and No say they have been in business for more than 20 years, and this is the third time water has poured in at this location. Never to this extent though.
The owners tell FOX19 NOW they lost about $150,000 in inventory.
The owner of the building declined to answers questions when contacted by FOX19 NOW.
