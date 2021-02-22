Family mourns woman hit and killed by car in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in Mt. Healthy Sunday morning mourns her tragic loss.
Cherese Adrine’s uncle Tony Sitwell tells FOX19, “She was a loving person, caring person and she wanted to have a decent life.”
Sitwell says his 36-year-old niece was getting out of the backseat of a car around 2:30 a.m. on Adams Rd. and Harrison Ave. when she was hit.
He adds that she was taken to UC Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Adrine recently moved to Mt. Healthy from Cleveland, Sitwell says, in hopes of a new start after the death of both her parents.
Her uncle tells us she was on a journey of creating positive change in her life.
“Cherese was a fun person to be around,” remarked Sitwell.
While Adrine only had a short stay in the Mt. Healthy community, Stillwell says, her uplifting personality has left an impact.
