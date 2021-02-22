Farmers to Families Food Box program comes to Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - There is another food distribution happening Tuesday in Northern Kentucky.
This one offers a box of food to each family full of fresh meat, dairy, vegetables, and fruit.
If you need help, all you have to do is show up. The only question asked is how many people are in your family.
“Hopefully this little thing that we can do can make a big impact for some of those people,” says City of Erlanger Public Information Officer Charlie Loudermilk.
It seems like there have been countless food drives around the Tri-State since the pandemic first started to impact people almost a year ago. But even still, people are going hungry.
Erlanger police say they see firsthand the people living in the community that needs help putting food on the table.
“Our guys and females on the road, they really come into contact with those that ask them, ‘hey, do you have any programs that we can get to help,’” adds Officer Loudermilk.
Help is on the way.
On Tuesday, there will be a food drive at Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is through the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.
That means each family will get a 35-pound box full of meat, cheese, vegetables, and fruit.
“We have two semis coming, it will have 52 pallets,” explains Officer Loudermilk. “We don’t know how much food is on that palette so I’m kind of curious to see that. It’s our first time doing it. And hopefully, we have a good enough showing and get the food distributed to those that need it that we can continue to do this on a weekly basis.”
The USDA uses food that would otherwise go to waste because of distribution issues. The food will no doubt help many families right here in northern Kentucky.
“If you are in need, whether it’s you’re struggling this week or you’ve been struggling this whole year it doesn’t matter,” says Officer Loudermilk, “If you come out, we’ll put a box at least in the back of your car. The only question we’re gonna ask people is how many people are in your household.”
The food distribution will begin Tuesday at 4 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. or when food runs out. They will be located in the parking lot at Lloyd High School in Erlanger at the corner of Graves and Baker.
You do not need to show ID, but simply provide the number of people in your household. The food will be placed inside your vehicle, so you do not have to get out of the car.
If you can’t make it Tuesday, stay tuned for more information on more food distribution events in the future.
