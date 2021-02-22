Essential workers, those 60+ to receive vaccine in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s regional vaccination centers will move to Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout beginning March 1, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Phase 1c includes those 60 and older as well as essential workers.
It also includes all Kentuckians 16 and older who have a CDC-defined condition that makes them particularly susceptible to COVID-19.
The state’s local health departments will also provide some vaccine doses to those in Phase 1c, though they will prioritize those in phases 1a and 1b who have not yet received the vaccine.
Northern Kentucky’s regional vaccination site is located at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.
The NKYCC administers doses Thursdays through Saturdays (sign up here.) The site is operated through a partnership with Kroger.
This story will be updated.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.