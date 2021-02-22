Local philanthropist, former host of FOX19′s Club Nineteen, Michael Flannery, hospitalized with COVID

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local philanthropist and former host of FOX19′s Club Nineteen, Michael Flannery, says he is in the hospital with COVID-19.
“My friends, please wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance,” Flannery pleaded on a Facebook live Saturday afternoon.
Flannery hosted Club Nineteen in the 80′s, which included jokes, cartoons, and letters from viewers.
He was also an anchor of WCPO’s “9 on Your Kid’s Side” television show.
Flannery is currently the Ohio Valley Goodwill’s Public Information Officer, where he helps out many in need.
He is an advocate for individuals with disabilities, as his daughter has Down syndrome.
On the live, Flannery says his wife and daughter got the virus a few weeks; he was caring for them when he got it.
“This isn’t fun, I don’t want this, I don’t want you to have this.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.