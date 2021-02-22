Man accused of raping at least 2 women in Hamilton, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A man from Franklin, Ohio, was arrested Thursday in Hamilton and is accused of raping at least two women.
Court documents say Taranpreet Singh, 29, was arrested on rape, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in sexual activity.
On or about Aug. 23, 2020, Singh forced one of his victims by gunpoint into his vehicle, drove to a location, forced the victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint, made her take off her clothes, and then raped her, Butler County court documents said.
The police report says Singh also took $100 from the victim.
Another victim told officers that in Sept. of 2019, she was dragged and forcefully raped by Singh.
Court documents say Singh grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her into a vacant building while punching her in the head/ face area. He made her take her clothes off, and he then raped her.
The Hamilton Police Department believe there are more victims.
Court documents show that Singh will be in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
He is held at the Butler County jail.
