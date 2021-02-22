Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021.

According to Taylor Mill police, Walters was “extremely intoxicated” and was showing McCray “how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun.”

In an effort to release the slide and remove it, Walters pulled the trigger and a single shot was fired, striking McCray, police said.

Walters told officers he did not know the gun was loaded at the time.

A 5-year prison sentence was recommended by Asst. Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Plybon.

Walters is expected to appear in court on March 3 for his final sentencing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.