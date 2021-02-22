Man arrested for manslaughter after girlfriend shot, killed, police say

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was arrested for second-degree manslaughter after he fired a gun while he was “extremely intoxicated,” police say.
Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested on Monday for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Megan McCray, according to the Taylor Mill Police Department.
Family members confirmed to FOX19 NOW Walters and McCray were in a relationship.
On Feb. 10, Walters was showing McCray “how to disassemble and reassemble a handgun,” police said.
Walters, who police say was “extremely intoxicated” while handling the gun, claimed he didn’t know the gun was loaded. Police say when Walters pulled the trigger in an effort to release the slide and remove it, a single shot fired.
911 was called and CPR was attempted, but McCray died from the gunshot wound, police said.
Walters said he wasn’t under the influence of any substance and agreed to a blood draw more than six hours after the shooting.
The blood draw showed Walters’ BAC was .12, according to police.
Since the test was taken hours after the shooting, police say his BAC at the time the gun was fired was higher than .12.
“Affiant [officer] believes Walters wantonly caused the death of McCray by handling a handgun while he was extremely intoxicated and pulling the trigger of a gun pointed at McCray when he knew or should have known, the handgun was loaded,” a report from police reads.
McCray was a popular dog trainer in the Tri-State.
