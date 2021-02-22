Man hospitalized in Silverton street robbery

SILVERTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are investigating a Silverton street robbery that put a man in the hospital late Sunday.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Montgomery Road near Hampton Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
The victim was found with neck and back injuries as a result of an assault and taken to Jewish Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
He told authorities he was walking in the 6800 block of Montgomery Road when an unknown suspect hit him from behind with an object, knocking him to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect rummaged through the victim’s pockets, taking his personal property and cash.
No arrests were made. Sheriff’s officials say they have no suspect description to provide.
Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
