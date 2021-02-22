Man identified following deadly officer-involved shooting

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The identity of the man who died following an officer-involved shooting has been released.
Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester, Kentucky, was identified as the person who was shot after he pulled out a gun on an officer, according to Kentucky State Police.
On Saturday, KSP says Villa Hills officers stopped Lockaby in a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation on I-71 South near 275 just after 11 p.m.
After making contact with Lockaby, he pulled out a gun, troopers say.
The two Villa Hills officers fired their weapons, hitting Lockaby, KSP says.
The 57-year-old was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he died, troopers say.
The identity of the two Villa Hills officers has not been released.
