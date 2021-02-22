Man identified following deadly officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting happened in Erlanger Saturday night, Kentucky State Police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | February 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 1:47 PM

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The identity of the man who died following an officer-involved shooting has been released.

Randall Lockaby, 57, of Manchester, Kentucky, was identified as the person who was shot after he pulled out a gun on an officer, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Saturday, KSP says Villa Hills officers stopped Lockaby in a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation on I-71 South near 275 just after 11 p.m.

After making contact with Lockaby, he pulled out a gun, troopers say.

The two Villa Hills officers fired their weapons, hitting Lockaby, KSP says.

The 57-year-old was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence where he died, troopers say.

The identity of the two Villa Hills officers has not been released.

