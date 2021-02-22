Metro bus crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Metro bus was involved in a crash in Norwood overnight.
Police responded to Montgomery Road near Moeller Avenue around midnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
They remained on scene until just after 2 a.m.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt. Dispatchers say no ambulances were sent to the scene.
FOX19 NOW has contacted Norwood police and a Metro spokeswoman for more information.
We will update this story once we hear back.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.