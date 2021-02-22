Metro bus crash in Norwood

A Metro bus was involved in a crash in Norwood overnight. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 22, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 4:39 AM

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Metro bus was involved in a crash in Norwood overnight.

Police responded to Montgomery Road near Moeller Avenue around midnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

They remained on scene until just after 2 a.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt. Dispatchers say no ambulances were sent to the scene.

FOX19 NOW has contacted Norwood police and a Metro spokeswoman for more information.

We will update this story once we hear back.

