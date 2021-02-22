Ohio to host town hall meetings focusing on COVID-19 vaccine information

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Ohio health officials will be hosting a series of town hall meetings focusing on COVID-19 vaccine information to specific groups.
They will feature information from community leaders, medical experts, and health professionals.
The livestreams can be watched during the following dates:
- Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
- Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
- Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans
Those who do not have internet can view it on the Ohio Channel.
According to the our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the sessions come after some lawmakers criticized the state’s efforts to meet the health needs of minority groups.
Interact for Health, a nonprofit out of Norwood, also announced last week a new FAQ on its website.
The nonprofit will also be hosting a virtual community forum on Feb. 24 to answer general questions about the vaccine.
Officials say the forum will happen from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Those who would like to join the conversation can join though Facebook Live or through a video conference.
