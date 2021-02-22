‘Operator error’ set off emergency sirens in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Emergency sirens were heard all over Hamilton County Monday morning.
Officials said it was an “operator error” that happened around 9 a.m.
“The Hamilton County Outdoor Warning sirens were temporarily activated this morning as a result of an operator error during routine training. The sirens were briefly activated for several seconds this morning before being canceled,” Hamilton County EMA said on Twitter.
They said there is no action required by the public.
Warren County EMA said residents in their area may have also heard the sirens.
