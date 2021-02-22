Pilot from Indiana killed in Air Force jet crash near Montgomery, Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WSFA) - The United States Air Force released the identity an Indiana pilot killed in a jet crash near the Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.
A news release from the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi stated two 14th Flying Training Wing pilots had died in a T-38C Talon trainer aircraft accident Friday night.
One of the pilots, Scot Ames Jr., from Pekin, Indiana, was an instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at the Columbus AFB. The student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force was also killed in the crash. Their name has not been released at this time, and will be provided according to Japan’s established process.
“We are a close-knit family and the loss of our teammates affects us all,” 14th Flying Training Wing commander Col. Seth Graham said in a press conference Saturday. “The strength of our bond is what will help us get through it together. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and our teammates today.”
WSFA reported the initial crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. The jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Florida at the time of crash.
Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. told WSFA the crash happened in a wooded area nearby but was not on the airport’s property. Taggart also confirmed the jet did not hit any nearby residential structures.
WSFA contributed to this report.
