Police investigate Metro bus crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Metro bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in Norwood overnight.
Police responded to Montgomery Road near Moeller Avenue around midnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
They remained on scene until just after 2 a.m. Monday.
Dispatchers say no ambulances were sent to the scene, and a Metro spokeswoman confirms no one was hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
We are seeking more details about the crash, the drivers and who was at fault from Norwood police and a Metro spokeswoman.
We have yet to hear back from Norwood police.
Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones wrote us in an email Monday that “accidents must be investigated and this information is not yet available. I recommend that you contact the police department regarding the police report, however, we are not able to provide those details.”
