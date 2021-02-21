Rain arrives late Sunday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees as the rain continues overnight. Since much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area is expected to remain above freezing, most locations will see only rain. There is a possibility that the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and wet snow in a few areas.
Rain is expected to end for most of the Tri-State after dawn with temperatures briefly dipping into the 30s before rebounding before noon. Highs will top out around 40 on Monday.
We are headed for another active week with a few weak, fast-moving systems that will bring a light mix on both Tuesday and Thursday mornings. A stronger storm with rain is due to arrive next Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.