Remembering Cincinnati media personality Pat Barry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friends and former coworkers are sharing their loving memories of Pat Barry.
On Saturday, Barry died from complications of COVID-19.
He was 69-years-old.
Barry was hired by FOX19 in 1995 and worked as the first weather anchor and later co-host for the new “19 in the Morning” news.
Before FOX19, Barry was a popular DJ at WKRQ-FM when he was hired by WLWT and then by FOX19.
He left FOX19 in 1999 and returned to the station in the 2000s as a weekend weather anchor.
