Remembering Cincinnati media personality Pat Barry
By Chris Riva | February 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 5:51 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friends and former coworkers are sharing their loving memories of Pat Barry.

On Saturday, Barry died from complications of COVID-19.

He was 69-years-old.

Barry was hired by FOX19 in 1995 and worked as the first weather anchor and later co-host for the new “19 in the Morning” news.

Before FOX19, Barry was a popular DJ at WKRQ-FM when he was hired by WLWT and then by FOX19.

He left FOX19 in 1999 and returned to the station in the 2000s as a weekend weather anchor.

