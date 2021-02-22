Reward doubled in murder of Madeira convenience store owner

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who murdered a store owner in Madeira has been doubled.
The Madeira Police Department is now offering $20,000 after receiving an additional $10,000 from a Cincinnati-based business it leaves unnamed.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms put up the original reward money days after the Feb. 9 murder.
The shooting was reported at Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road around 7:45 p.m. The suspect shot the owner with a shotgun, according to Madeira police.
Roop Chand Gupta, 68, died shortly after he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The suspect is believed to be about 6-ft. and 240 lbs. He was last seen fleeing the store in a vehicle headed north on Kenwood Road.
Contact Madeira police at 513.272.4214 or ATF at 1.800.283.8477 with information.
Gupta had been previously shot during another armed robbery at his store in 2012.
Police said during that robbery, a suspect came into the store and demanded money from him and his wife. He and the suspect argued, and the suspect shot him multiple times in the stomach.
The suspect fled from the store northbound on Kenwood.
William Hart was indicted on several charges for the armed robbery of Madeira Beverage including aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
