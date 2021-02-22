UK variant detected in Hamilton County, health officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A COVID-19 variant has been detected in Hamilton County, health officials announced Monday.
Hamilton County Public Health says the UK variant was found from a test that was taken on Jan. 30.
The UK variant was “detected during routine surveillance of tests submitted to the CDC,” according to Hamilton County Public Health.
The person who was found to have the variant has “resolved symptoms and cleared the standard isolation period,” Hamilton County Public Health says.
The contact tracing on the person has been completed, they say.
Hamilton County is now one of 11 Ohio counties known to have a COVID-19 variant detected, officials say.
“We’ve known about these variants for some time,” says Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman. “From a prevention standpoint, the response remains the same: wear a mask; maintain at least six feet of physical distance; wash hands often, and stay home when you are ill. Also, consider taking vaccine when you are eligible.”
The UK variant does have an increased chance of being transferred from person to person, according to the CDC.
