Warming into 50s this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After mounds of snow and bone-chilling cold, the Tri-State will continue to see warmer temperatures this week.
Thermometers are in the low 40s right now to start your Monday.
Roads are wet with rain that’s pushing east. It’s also windy with gusts that could top out at 26 mph.
Rain will end for most of the region by 8 a.m. with temperatures briefly dipping into the 30s before rebounding before noon.
Highs will top out around 40 on Monday.
We stay dry the rest of the day, but it will be windy Monday afternoon with gusts possible up to 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33.
Expect a few weak, fast-moving systems that will bring a light wintry mix on both Tuesday and Thursday mornings, according to Marzullo.
The sun will return later Tuesday with a high near 47.
By Wednesday, highs will be pushing into the low 50s under partly sunny skies.
Overnight lows will plunge into the upper 20s.
Highs will remain in the 40s to end the week, and more rain and clouds are ahead this weekend.
A stronger storm with rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, but highs in the low 50s will return Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.