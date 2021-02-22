Wet start to Monday, then warming this weeK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain Monday morning will taper, with temperatures in the 40′s early falling back into the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees for Monday afternoon. It will be windy and gusty at times through Sunday, with gusts upwards of 30 mph.
Then dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 40′s and near 50 degrees on Wednesday. We will look at a active pattern setting up on Friday evening with rain through the weekend with temperatures above average into the mid to upper 40′s.
