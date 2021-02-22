4-year-old dies following apartment fire in West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A child has died following a fire Monday afternoon in the West End, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
The 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital with second and third-degree burns, but later died, officials tell FOX19 NOW.
The fire happened at a home in the 500 block of Wade Walk.
Firefighters think the child was lighting incense when the couch caught on fire.
“It appears to be accidental,” says Roy Winston, Cincinnati Fire Department. “We will continue our investigation, and then the police are on scene doing a more thorough investigation to see what the outcome will be.”
Police and firefighters have Winchell Avenue and Liberty Street blocked off right now.
