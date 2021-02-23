American Red Cross seeks blood donations after winter storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Record-breaking cold temperatures and winter storms across the country have had a significant impact on blood donations.
Winter weather forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
In Ohio, 600 units have gone uncollected with at least 20 blood drives having to cancel across the state, according to the American Red Cross.
“The Red Cross is the nations largest blood supplier,” said Marita Salkowski, a Red Cross spokeswoman. “We provide over 40% of the nations blood supply.
“When situations across the country, particularly with the cold and the snowy weather impact in so many parts of the U.S., it really drives down those donations and we have to increase our collections.”
The American Red Cross is urging anyone who is feeling healthy to donate. They are especially seeking Type O blood.
The Red Cross will host two blood drives this week: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at their facility at 2111 Dana Ave.
Appointments are still available.
Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.
The Red Cross also is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The donation of Convalescent plasma may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
In addition, the Red Cross is assisting in Texas. where winter storms knocked out power for days and damaged homes.
The Red Cross says financial donations are the quickest way to help people in those situations.
To find the nearest blood drive near you, to register, or make a financial donation, just visit, https://www.redcross.org
