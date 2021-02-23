Chicago man arrested in fatal shooting on Vine Street in OTR

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX19) - A man is behind bars in Chicago on charges related to a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine in 2019.
The victim, 27-year-old Jovan Fleming, was shot on Oct. 6 in the 1700 block of Vine Street.
Melvin Summers, 24, of Chicago, was taken into custody Saturday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit confirm.
Summers is currently booked at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Hamilton County, according to CPD.
In December 2020 Summers was indicted in Hamilton County on murder charges related to Fleming’s death.
On the same indictment, he also faces charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and possessing weapons under disability.
Jail records show Summers currently has a Chicago mailing address. He also has a lengthy record of criminal charges in Hamilton County, according to court documents.
In March 2019, Summers was charged in an incident where, according to police, he robbed a woman at gunpoint, stole her cash and credit cards, then made the woman and her three small children get out of their car, which he used to escape.
The alleged incident occurred on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill.
Summers had a Cincinnati address at that point, according to court documents.
He did not show for his most recent court date in that case. A warrant for his arrest remains open on aggravated robbery charges.
Cincinnati Police arrested another man in connection with the fatal Vine Street shooting in November 2019.
