Cincinnati coffee shop gets COVID-19 relief thanks to Barstool Fund

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local coffee shop is getting some much-needed help thanks to a fund created to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The Coffee Exchange in Pleasant Ridge got the FaceTime call from Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports and Barstool Fund founder, to let them know they would get some COVID-19 relief.
Sarah with The Coffee Exchange answered the call, and her reaction will warm the heart.
The Barstool Fund posted a video of the call on Monday:
The Coffee Exchange reopened in January 2020 after a fire destroyed the business in 2018.
The Barstool Fund was created to help businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since it was started, the fund has raised more than $36 million and helped 283 businesses.
If you like to help support other businesses through the Barstool Fund, click here.
