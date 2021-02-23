Date set to begin demolition of Millennium Hotel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A date has been set to demolish the Millennium Hotel, according to The Port Vice President of Communications and Marketing Tom Millikin.
The Millennium Hotel on West Fifth Street closed their doors on Dec. 31, 2019.
The demolition is scheduled to begin on March 8.
Millikin says remediation is underway to get the building ready for the big tear down.
He said it will take until June 2022 to completely get the hotel down.
According to Millikin, the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority is still working on a new hotel to come into that location.
Before closing its door in 2019, the Port Authority acquired the building with the plan to demolish the 872-room hotel and build a new one, possibly a Signia Hilton hotel, on top of the new wing of the convention center on the Millennium site.
Officials projected the combined hotel and convention center expansion to cost between $400 million and $500 million.
