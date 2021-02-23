Hoosiers 60 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 60 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers.
State health officials say individuals age 60 and older account for more than 22 percent of the state’s population but 64 percent of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of the deaths.
They said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
