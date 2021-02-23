Koehler doesn’t meet signature requirement needed for 2021 mayoral race, BOE says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The race for Cincinnati’s next mayor is down to seven after another candidate failed to meet the needed requirements.
Democrat Adam Paul Teague Koehler had 823 signatures, but only 456 were found to be valid, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
Koehler, who is a 43-year-old tech entrepreneur, is now the second candidate already this week to be withdrawn from the ballot due to a lack of valid signatures.
On Monday, it was announced Cincinnati City Council Member Wendell Young failed to get the required number of signatures.
Here are the seven candidates currently in the race, pending the BOE’s final certification:
- Gavi Begtrup - Democrat, 37, Scientist
- David Mann - Democrat, 81, Cincinnati City Councilman
- Kelli Prather - Democrat, 48
- Raffel Prophett - Democrat, 61, Retired Cincinnati firefighter
- Aftab Pureval - Democrat, 38, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts
- Cecil Thomas - Democrat, 68, State Senator
- Herman J. Najoli - Independent, 44, Adjunct professor
Current Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley cannot run again due to term limits after eight years in office.
Several people who had either been considering a run or were rumored to be considering a run already recently announced they would not seek the mayoralty.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said he would not run for mayor, and suspended City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld also withdrew his name from the race.
Last Wednesday, Councilman Chris Seelbach announced his decision not to run.
And in January, Former Mayor Mark Mallory and former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper announced they would not run.
