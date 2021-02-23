Local leaders join committee focusing on policing in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two local leaders will join a statewide effort to address major issues Ohio is facing, like police reform and public safety.
The committee is formed through the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance. Those locally who be part of it are Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey.
In total, eight people across Ohio will make up the committee to take a closer look at policing in the state.
“We’re going to talk about what steps we need to take as communities to embolden the trust that our police departments and our cities have with our citizens,” says Mayor Condrey. “I say that because I really don’t want to focus on fixing lost trust, I really don’t think that’s the topic. I think the topic is emboldening trust because we’re always trying to strengthen those relationships and trust each other more than ever.”
Mayor Condrey hopes to talk about refocusing the efforts of police departments across the state because she feels they’ve picked up responsibilities that go beyond policing.
“We’ve put a great burden that was not intentional, or not intended for our police officers to deal with, a lot of social service issues,” the mayor says. “So, I would really like to see how we can partner within our cities, our communities, and our state to eliminate some of those burdens on our police officers so they can focus on the law enforcement aspects of their jobs.”
FOX19 NOW did reach out to Chief Isaac to find out what he hopes this committee will accomplish in 2021. He declined the request for an interview at this time because he wants to have an opportunity to meet with the committee first.
The committee’s first meeting is slated for March 1.
