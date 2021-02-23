Meals on Wheels, Cincinnati Area Senior Services merge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The pandemic has affected everyone in some way, but senior citizens have been affected in many ways. That means organizations serving seniors have also been affected.
Meals on Wheels is now merged with Cincinnati Area Senior Services (CASS) to become one organization serving seniors in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
“We are really excited to share this news today,” says Meals on Wheels CEO Jennifer Steele. “It’s a great day for seniors.”
Meals on Wheels of southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky will now be one of the largest in the country.
“We are two strong organizations that our missions are perfectly aligned to join together, and this makes sense,” explains Former CASS CEO Tracey Collins. “We will be serving over 10,000 seniors, over one million meals. It just makes sense to make us stronger and better together to do this.”
The two organizations say the pandemic forced them to look at operations differently.
Rather than be competitors, it made sense to work together.
Meals on Wheels will provide meals, transportation, and case management services to seniors.
“We knew that nonprofits, we’re gonna have to do things differently,” explains Steele reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic. “We’re gonna need each other, and seniors were gonna need us in new and different ways.”
On Tuesday, they delivered their first meal together to a senior in Cincinnati.
Some seniors received home-cooked meals to last five days, milk and bread of their own choice too.
If you are interested in volunteering for Meals On Wheels, they can always use the help. And of course, they need support from the community now more than ever.
