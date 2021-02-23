Serious injury crash in Walnut Hills closes nearby streets, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some streets in Walnut Hills are being closed after a crash.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and May Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The surrounding streets will be closed, and CPD says drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays.
On Twitter, police described the crash as a “serious injury accident.”
The Cincinnati Fire Department says one person is trapped, and one person has been freed.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.