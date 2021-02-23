Some KY long-term care facilities resume in-person visitation

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - It’s not a full return to normal for residents in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, but things are slowly getting there.
In-person visitation at some long-term care facilities has resumed after Gov. Andy Beshear relaxed restrictions last week.
The staff at Charter Senior Living of Edgewood says it’s been devastating to cut residents off from their families this past year. Now though, they say things are looking better after this past weekend’s visitations brought some much-needed joy.
Phil Moore is among the residents in a cheerful mood. He was finally able to be visited by his son last weekend,
“It was wonderful,” says Moore. “Of course, I got to talk to him on the phone, but there’s nothing like being in-person you know. Of course, we’re not allowed to hug or any stuff like that anymore.”
Charter Senior Living of Edgewood was struck hard by the pandemic.
They had to close their doors to outsiders for 11 months, only allowing phone and video calls.
But almost a year later, the facility welcomed back family members for residents who have been fully vaccinated.
“Truly the bulk of our families made it in,” says Charter Senior Living of Edgewood Executive Director Janet Moxley. “We did what we call compassionate visits, which select few can go to the apartment for a limited period of time. Then we also did the activity room visits where we have an area staged where they can safely be distanced, but still communicate.”
Last Thursday, Kentucky announced they would allow indoor visitation to resume for some assisted living facilities. Those were for centers that were non-Medicare certified and have been through the vaccination process.
Four days into the relaxed visitation guidance, Moore says, it has already lifted his spirits.
“Well, I’m not as crappy as I usually am,” Moore jokingly said.
Family members do need to schedule visits ahead of time, and visitation is limited to 30 minutes.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.