UC announces increased capacity at Fifth Third Arena

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics announced additional ticket availability inside Fifth Third Arena for upcoming men’s basketball games and volleyball matches.
Athletics was granted an attendance variance by the state which allows for crowds of around 1,135 fans inside the arena on game days.
The department said all additional seating will be in the upper bowl with fans seated socially distant in the Incline, Upper Sideline and Varsity View sections.
Masks will be required at all times unless fans are eating or drinking.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
- Tickets will be priced at $40 a piece for games against Tulane (Feb. 26), Memphis (Feb. 28) and SMU (March 4).
- Season ticket holders in the Top-300 of UCATS Red Priority Points will be given a 24-hour exclusive window to purchase. After this window, all remaining season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase any remaining single-game seats.
- Purchase your seats by logging into your ticket account or by calling the ticket office at 1-877-CATS-TIX.
- If any seats are available for purchase by the general public, additional information will be sent out to fans and posted on GoBEARCATS.com and the department’s social media accounts.
VOLLEYBALL
- Although volleyball is an Experience UC event with complimentary admission, tickets will be made available to invited guests only for matches against UCF on March 12 and 13.
- Fans are encouraged to sign up online to have the opportunity to receive event tickets, based on availability and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Fans will be notified after sign-ups on further instructions on how to attend the event.
The department said UC will also utilize mobile ticketing for games in Fifth Third Arena.
You can purchase tickets here.
