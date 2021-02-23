Warming trend begins Tuesday as we approach 50 degrees

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It looks like the weather calms down a bit and warms to above normal for most of the next two weeks, so get ready for 50 degree air and better.
The sky will gradually clear Tuesday morning and despite the mostly cloudy start to Tuesday the sky will become mostly sunny and that pre-spring sunshine will push the high temperature close to 50°. In some spots possibly a bit warmer.
While we may see a shower Wednesday most of the day will be dry and highs in the low 50s.
Then chances for rain Friday night into Saturday morning before we set out and back to the low 50s Saturday afternoon with rain returning Saturday night through Sunday.
Two weeks from today the normal high will be 50° and the normal low 32°, so above normal temperatures are almost spring-like.
