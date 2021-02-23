Ohio AMBER ALERT issued for possible abduction of 1-year-old boy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an 1-year-old boy it believes has been abducted.
The boy, Soull Minnehan, was taken from a home in Madison Township, the sheriff says.
According to the Amber Alert, Minnehan is blonde with blue eyes.
He was last seen in blue pajamas.
The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Denali with Ohio license plate JPG2058.
The suspect is 51-year-old William Hannah, according to the alert. Hannah is described as 5′7″ and 160 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde hair.
Investigators believe Hannah is armed and should be considered dangerous.
FOX19 is aware the license plate in the Amber Alert does not match the plate in the pictures provided by the sheriff’s office below. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment and await a reply.
