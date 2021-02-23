Police: 22-year-old arranged murder of Forest Park woman via text message

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly orchestrating the murder of a woman in Forest Park last year.
Eyionna Leary, 22, faces a charge of complicity to aggravated murder, according to jail records.
The incident happened April 2, 2020 on Geneva Road. Police say 50-year-old Leslie Lawson was fatally shot around 2 a.m. in the doorway of her home.
In the 911 call, a man who claimed to be Lawson’s husband said someone had knocked at the door wanting help after a car accident. Then the shots rang out.
Weeks later, two suspects turned themselves in to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: 20-year-old Kerwin Heard and a 16-year-old boy.
Heard had an ongoing feud with Lawson’s son, police wrote in an affidavit. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, according to court records.
Police believe the juvenile pulled the trigger. He is also charged with murder.
Now, almost a year later, police say Leary hatched the deadly plot and solicited the others to carry it out.
In February 2020, according to a police affidavit, Leary gave Heard and the juvenile Lawson’s address and said, “Start with his momma.”
In March 2020, the affidavit continues, Leary sent text messages to the juvenile saying, “Kill her,” and, “I want this [******] dead.”
The affidavit claims Leary also sent the juvenile screenshots of text message arguments with Lawson.
Leary then explains what she will be doing while the two suspects carry out the alleged murder, going so far as to specify where she and her son will be when it takes place.
Leary is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $250,000 bail. Her next court date is March 4.
Heard is also booked at the HCJC on $3 million bail across his four charges. His next court date is March 10.
