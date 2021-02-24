AAA holding TSA Precheck registration to speed up screening, limit contact

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Travelers in the Tri-State will have a chance to sign up for TSA Pre✓® and make getting on an airplane faster and more comfortable with less contact.
Those with plans to fly over the next five years can sign up now for the screening program that will offer an expedited process at the airport.
“AAA has helped thousands of travelers throughout the country obtain this coveted travel credential since launching this partnership with TSA in 2019,” says Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “As travelers look toward future air travel, AAA stands ready to help them take steps now that will reduce their number of contacts at the airport.”
AAA is hosting two TSA Pre✓® events:
- March 8 – 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at AAA’s Red Bank retail office, located at 3998 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
- March 15 –19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at AAA’s Deerfield retail office located at 5123 Bowen Drive Mason, OH 45040.
With TSA Pre✓®, you don’t have to remove your shoes, liquids, laptops, or take off coats and belts.
Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
You can pre-enroll with an application on their website.
The cost is $85.
