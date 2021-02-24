CAUGHT ON CAM: Car theft in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The daylight theft of a woman’s car in West Price Hill was caught on camera. Now the teenage victim wants to warn others about what happened.
Britanya Derese, 17, says she went outside to warm up her car around 10:30 p.m. Monday before work — an overtime shift she picked up because she didn’t have school that day.
Then, according to the Cincinnati teen, she ran back inside her home on Juniper Avenue. When she emerged fewer than two minutes later, her car was gone.
The car is a black, four-door 2008 Nissan Maxima.
A neighbor’s home security camera caught the theft on video. You can see the suspects hanging out by Derese’s car before one of them jumps in it and takes off.
“It feels like an invasion of your personal property,” Derese said.
Derere says her doors were unlocked but her key fob was with her, so she didn’t think the car could be stolen.
“Since I have the key, whenever they turn it off, they can’t turn it back on again,” she said. “So I know it’s probably stuck somewhere.”
Derese says she has been out looking for her car and that she notified family and friends to be on the lookout as well, but so far she says it hasn’t been seen.
Derese isn’t alone. According to Cincinnati police, around 1,700 vehicles were reported stolen across the city in the last year.
Just three months into 2021, nearly 200 vehicles have already been reported stolen. In most of these cases, police say keys were left in the vehicle.
According to Ohio law, it’s illegal to leave your car unattended while it’s running.
More, according to CPD, 189 guns were stolen from vehicles in Cincinnati, many of which were subsequently used in violent crimes.
