Greater Cincinnati teachers to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Teachers across the state of Ohio are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, including the second-largest school district in Greater Cincinnati.
Lakota Local Schools, which serves students in West Chester and Liberty townships in Butler County, are out of class Wednesday to allow teachers and other staff members time to get their second shots.
Earlier this month, Kroger employees administered 1,900 shots to educators at Lakota West High School.
The district will be remote-only learning for students Thursday and Friday in case staff members experience side effects from the shot and due to a shortage of substitute teachers, district officials say.
Clermont County instructors will be receive vaccinations Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Middletown and Fairfield instructors will get their second round of vaccinations on Friday.
