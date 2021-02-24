Hamilton Co. prosecutor to discuss disappearance of Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss Nylo Lattimore’s disappearance and the homicide of his mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.
Nylo, 3, hasn’t been seen since Dec. 4.
Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders says numerous search efforts have been conducted over the days and weeks since Nylo was reported missing.
A week after Nylo was last seen, police say, his mother’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge.
Nyteisha’s boyfriend, DeSean Brown, has been indicted on two counts of murder.
Police say after interrogating Brown, they suspect foul play in Nylo’s disappearance.
The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m.
