Indiana reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases
By Jared Goffinet | February 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:54 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 658,043, the ISDH reports.

Union County reported zero new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 10 new cases (5,412 total)
  • Franklin County: One new case (1,584 total)
  • Ohio County: One new case (528 total)
  • Ripley County: One new case (3,252 total)
  • Switzerland County: Two new cases (752 total)
  • Union County: Zero new cases (668 total)

The ISDH reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. No southeast Indiana county reported additional deaths Wednesday.

12,039 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.

Indiana residents ages 60 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to give his weekly update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch his update live in this story.

