Indiana reports 1,019 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 658,043, the ISDH reports.
Union County reported zero new COVID-19 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 10 new cases (5,412 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,584 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (528 total)
- Ripley County: One new case (3,252 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (752 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (668 total)
The ISDH reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. No southeast Indiana county reported additional deaths Wednesday.
12,039 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.1%.
Indiana residents ages 60 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to give his weekly update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch his update live in this story.
