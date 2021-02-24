Kentucky auditor blasts state leadership for some unemployment problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon told a state Senate committee that the systemic failure of leadership has created more problems with the unemployment system since the pandemic began.
Harmon’s unemployment audit revealed customer service issues, overpayments, and not enough reliable data to make an accurate estimate to understand how much money has actually been paid out.
“The systemic failure and leadership’s attempt to address these issues, they were really well intended, but actually created more problems than they resolved,” Harmon said. “Certainly, they faced tremendous challenges. But you know, it’s been well over a year, and eventually, you just got to figure it out.”
FOX19 NOW Investigates revealed that as of the first week of February, there were more than 400,000 unread emails that were sent to the unemployment office.
“Kind of broke my heart to see that these people that were trying to punch through the noise, couldn’t get through, and in many ways, were just ignored,” Harmon said.
A committee voted Tuesday to send a bill to the full Senate that would allow people who were accidentally overpaid by the state the right to keep the money.
