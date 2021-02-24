Kentucky unemployment website suffers possible cyberattack

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - An attempted cyberattack downed Kentucky’s unemployment computer system Tuesday, officials say.
The Kentucky Career Center first tweeted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that the computer system was temporarily unavailable due to technical issues.
That tweet came around two hours after the Office of Unemployment Insurance notified Labor Cabinet leadership of a “possible cyberattack on the external unemployment insurance claims system.”
Unemployment office staff continued to assist claimants, KYCC says. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the alert remained on KYCC’s website notifying claimants the site is down.
KYCC tweeted at 7 p.m. saying the site had been back up with an additional login step since 3:25 p.m.
There has not been a security breach, the agency reports, and no information from claimants has been compromised.
According the KYCC, the cyberattack used random login names in an attempt to “overwhelm” the site.
KYCC tweeted at 3 p.m. that “none of the login attempts have been successful.”
The timing of the attack, whether Tuesday morning or sometime prior, has not been specified. Last year, the unemployment system experienced a breach in April that the agency did not report until late May.
The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is reportedly working to respond to the current issue with the Labor Cabinet, OUI and the Commonwealth Office of Technology.
