Long-time Cincinnati personality back behind the mic
Wildman Walker is back behind the mic. (Source: WXIX)
By Joe Danneman | February 24, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:26 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Imagine watching a high school basketball game - and hearing a voice you think you remember from the radio.

It’s a voice as unique as his personality, and now he’s back on the mic.

Wildman Walker, the kind of guy who could party with Bob Seger, could hang with Barry Larkin and could survive on a billboard.

Now, he’s back where he belongs - behind the mic.

