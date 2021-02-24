Man arrested after sharing child porn images with undercover officer, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is facing felony child pornography charges after deputies say he shared images with undercover officers.
John “Ned” Donnelly, 55, was arrested on Wednesday for pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
A team started an undercover investigation of Donnelly’s internet activities, the sheriff’s office said.
As the investigation went on, Donnelly started sharing child pornography with the undercover officers, deputies explained.
Donnelly was arrested Wednesday and is now being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation of Donnelly is still ongoing.
